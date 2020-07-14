Telangana recorded 1,550 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and nine deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 365. The state's tally of positive cases reached 36,221, out of which 12,178 are active cases.

A total of 1,197 patients recovered on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 23,679.

As per the bulletin, the state conducted 11,525 tests, the highest in a single day. With this, the number of tests conducted rose to 1,81,849.

Among the 1,550 cases, 926 cases were from Hyderabad followed by the neighbouring district of Ranga Reddy with 212 cases. Medchal and Sangareddy, two other districts bordering Hyderabad, recorded 53 and 19 cases, respectively.

Karimnagar district also witnessed a spike with 86 new cases. Nalgonda reported 41 infections. Khammam and Kamareddy districts registered 38 and 33 cases respectively.

According to the media bulletin, only 1,844 beds out of 17,081 COVID beds in the government hospitals are occupied.

Amid media reports that patients are not being admitted due to non-availability of beds in hospitals, the Health Department continues to maintain that nearly 90% of COVID beds in government-run hospitals are vacant.

The state has 11,928 isolation beds, 3,537 oxygen beds and 1,616 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, out of which only 737 isolation beds, 733 oxygen beds and 374 ICU beds are occupied, according to the medical bulletin.

The government is also providing health kits for patients in home quarantine. A helpline number 180059912345 has been set up for help through telemedicine.

Meanwhile, the health authorities in GHMC limits created containment zones and began enforcing the restrictions on movement of people to check the spread of the virus.

Barricades were erected at several places in the Old City area of Hyderabad which recorded COVID positive cases in recent days.

