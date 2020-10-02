Telangana seeks Rs 500 crore from Union govt for Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

KTR wrote that the State Public Works Department (PWD) had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the work.

news Infrastructure

Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) has urged the Union government to provide Rs 500 crore for development works on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of National Highway 65. In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, he sought the assistance to resolve the infrastructural problems on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

KTR stated that a 25-km segment on highway has several problems like at-level junctions, inadequate land capacity and absence of service roads for local traffic.

KTR wrote that the State Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for about Rs 500 crore for construction of flyovers, grade separators, service roads and augmentation of lane capacity.

He requested the Union Minister to sanction the funds in the current year's annual plan (2020-21) and help in resolving problems on sections of the national highway which see more traffic. He said that the state government has taken up many infrastructure projects and is planning many more with a view to decongesting traffic in the city, with particular emphasis on providing good access to national highways from Hyderabad.

"Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world with many IT companies including top-five IT majors i.e Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce have chosen Hyderabad to establish their second-largest facilities outside their global base," wrote Rama Rao.

He also said that the progressive policies of the Telangana government and the strategic location and connectivity advantage of Hyderabad city have made it a preferred destination for many pharma, aerospace, defence, and other manufacturing industries.

Stating that Telangana government has taken the advantage with expedition of infrastructure projects in the state, KTR said, "With the growing infrastructure demands of Hyderabad city the state government has developed 72 km of Metro Rail connectivity, several flyovers, underpasses, Railway over Bridges (ROBs), Railway under Bridges (RUBs), and also a number of link roads to facilitate the free and safe movement of traffic in the city."