Telangana to see rains till September 8: IMD issues red warning to five districts

District Collectors alerted officials and rescue teams in flood-prone areas, and declared one day holiday for government and private schools in view of the rains.

news Rains

Even as incessant rains across Telangana brought life to a standstill in several parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 7, issued a red warning to Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Karimnagar district.

According to IMD Hyderabad, isolated places in the said districts will witness heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain till Wednesday, while parts of Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Kamareddy districts will receive light to moderate thunderstorm and light to moderate rain and at times intense spells.

The IMD forecast has also said that light to moderate thundershowers is likely to occur at most places over Telangana.

A yellow warning has been issued to Rajanna Sirisilla, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komarambheem Asifabad, Peddapalle, Warangal(Urban), Warangal(Rural), Mahabubabad, Kamareddy districts as heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places. And heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon districts of Telangana.

IMD said that on Wednesday, light to moderate thundershowers is likely to occur at many places over Telangana and heavy rain in isolated places over the state.

Meanwhile, reports in regional media suggest that several areas in Jagtial, Karimnagar and Nirmal are witnessing heavy rains due to which the road connectivity has been affected.

Roads in certain low-lying areas were inundated with rainwater in, Siricilla and Warangal, in Jammikunta of Karimnagar several houses in low lying areas were flooded. District Collectors have alerted the officials and rescue teams in flood-prone areas, they have also declared one day holiday for government and private schools in view of the rain situation. Roads were also damaged in parts of Hyderabad due to the ongoing rains.

As of Monday, two people were killed and four have gone missing in separate rain-related incidents as per reports.