Telangana Secretariat built like Taj Mahal, BJP will demolish its domes: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that the BRS government built the Secretariat like the Taj Mahal to appease AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that if voted to power in the state, the party will demolish the domes of the new Secretariat building and the culture of Nizam heritage in Telangana. He claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had constructed the Secretariat building to resemble the Taj Mahal to appease All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. “Just to see happiness In Owaisi's eyes, the Secretariat was turned into a mausoleum like the Taj Mahal. If BJP comes to power, we will demolish the domes of the new Secretariat. We will destroy the culture of Nizam's heritage in Telangana... We will make changes in the Secretariat so that Indian and Telangana culture flourishes,” Bandi Sanjay said in a tweet on Friday, February 10. The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to take place later this year.

Speaking at a street corner meeting of the Kukatpally Assembly constituency under the ‘Praja Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ programme, Bandi Sanjay referred to recent remarks by Owaisi comparing the Secretariat building to the Taj Mahal. Earlier on February 4, Owaisi had reportedly said that the new Secretariat building was a huge construction, bigger than the Taj Mahal. He had also said that he was glad that the Secretariat was being named after BR Ambedkar as per his suggestion.

The Secretariat complex, which is spread over an area of about seven lakh square feet, cost more than Rs 600 crore to construct. It will be inaugurated on February 17, which also happens to be CM KCR’s birthday. Bandi Sanjay questioned the decision to inaugurate the Secretariat complex on KCR’s birthday instead of Ambedkar Jayanthi on April 14. He alleged that KCR has constructed the Secretariat to resemble the Taj Mahal to make Owaisi happy, and to hand over Telangana to AIMIM while KCR moves on to national politics. He appealed to Hindus to come together as a vote bank and vote for ‘Rama rajyam’ in place of ‘Razakar rajyam’.

