Telangana schools to reopen on February 1

Schools in the state have remained closed since January 8.

The Telangana government, on Saturday, January 29, issued orders to reopen schools in the state from February 1. Schools have been directed to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. Schools in Telangana were closed on January 8 for the Sankranti holidays. Though they were supposed to reopen on January 18, in view of the prevailing health crisis, the holiday has been extended till January 31.

Incidentally, a day earlier, the Telangana High Court had questioned the state governmentâ€™s rationale behind reopening physical classes for schools while colleges and universities continued to remain shut. The High Court has sought a reply in this regard from the government by February 3.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili made these observations while hearing a batch of petitions regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state. It also asked the stateâ€™s preparations to curtail the spread of coronavirus during the Sammaka Saralamma Jathara, the tribal festival that will be held in February.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Telangana, in its official health bulletin, reported 3,877 fresh cases, taking the total the state has recorded so far to 7,54,976. Two deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded the same day, increasing the toll to 4,083. According to the Telangana health department, a total of 40,414 persons are currently under isolation/treatment.

Among the total number of positive cases, Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 1,189 cases followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 348. Rangareddy recorded 241 cases; Hanamkonda 140; Nalgonda 133; Yadadri Bhongir 119; Bhadradri Kothagudem 116; Khammam 112; Peddapalli 110; Nizamabad 107; Mancherial 104; Mahabubnagar 95; Sangareddy 93; Siddipet 90; Karimnagar 92; Jagityal 83; Nagarkurnool 66; Nirmal 56; Rajanna Sircilla 47;

Vikarabad 46; Jangaon, Wanaparthy Suryapet and Kamareddy 45 each, Medak 44; Warangal Rural 43; Adilabad 38; Gadwal 34; Bhupalpally 33; Narayanpet 24; Mulugu 23; and Suryapet 45. Asifabad district in the state recorded the lowest of 21 cases.