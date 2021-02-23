Telangana schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Wednesday

Students and schools are advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols while on campus.

news Education

Classes of 6,7 and 8 in Telangana will commence on Wednesday, February 24. The decision was announced by Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and was taken based on the directives issued by state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Schools and students are requested to follow all COVID-19 protocols while attending physical classes. It also says that parental permission is mandatory to allow children to attend classes. According to the government’s announcement, schools can start classes anytime between Wednesday and March 1.

The Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF), welcomes the state government’s decision to start classes for 6,7 and 8 from Wednesday. In a statement released by TPTF’s President K Ramana and Maisa Srinivas, Secretary, the organisation said that “online education has caused many ailments among students.

“Even intellectuals have pointed out that there is no alternative to a direct classroom teaching and a live teacher. The decision to open schools late is reasonable,” the statement read.

On Monday, Telangana reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and one death. With this, the total number of cases reported in the state stands at 2,97,712 and the death toll at 1625.

In February, private school managements and government teachers in Telangana demanded that physical classes be started for primary and upper primary students in the state. According to reports, these teachers submitted a representation to Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, demanding that physical classes for students of classes 6-8 be started on February 15, and for classes 1-5 be started on February 22.

Since February 1, high schools have been running in Telangana smoothly. Even in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, schools have reopened for all classes. The teachers also added that it would help students to attend physical classes for at least a couple of months this academic year.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation has also requested the state government to recruit sanitation workers for all government schools in the state.