Telangana saw a 57% rise in cybercrime cases in 2022

The annual report released by Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy showed that crimes against women went up by 3.8% this year.

The overall crime rate in Telangana increased by 4.44% in 2022, the annual crime report released by outgoing Director General of Police Mahender Reddy said. It also showed that cybercrime rose by 57% this year. While a total of 1,42,917 cases were registered during 2022 as against 1,36,841 cases registered in 2021, the state saw 13,895 cyber crime cases during the current year as against 8,839 cases in 2021. Cyber crime cases have shown an increase of 57% during 2022 over the previous year.

“White-collar crime” increased by 35%, and crimes against women increased by 3.8%, according to the annual report. Kidnapping cases went up by 15%. According to the DGP, murder-for-gain cases dropped by 52%. Dacoity cases also declined by 35%. The state also recorded a reduction of 12.5% in cases of murders and a 17% drop in rape cases.

The crime report also reveals that during the year, 18,234 cases were detected with the help of CCTV footage. The state has 10,25,849 lakh CCTV cameras installed, according to the report. She Teams have attended to 6,157 complaints from women for harassment in public places resulting in 2,128 FIRs, 864 petty cases, 1,842 counsellings, 1,323 warnings and let-offs.