Telangana sarpanch's husband and son die along with driver as car plunges into lake

The deceased took the car to the lake to wash it for Shivaratri.

news Accident

In a tragic accident, three persons, including a father and son, were killed after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a lake in Yellanki village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Dharne Madhu, his son Manikanta and car driver Sridhar Reddy.

Madhu is the husband of Sarnenigudem sarpanch, Rani. According to the police, Madhu and his son took the car to wash it in the water body in Yellanki, a neighbouring village, in view of Shivaratri on Friday evening. However, the duo did not return home. Calls by the sarpanch to both her husband and son remained unanswered, following which Rani along with her brother approached Ramannapet police and filed a missing complaint on Saturday.

Subsequently, during the investigation, the police traced the phone’s last location in the vicinity of the water body. Suspecting that the car might have plunged into the water, they sent swimmers into the lake.

“There were no skid marks near the lake that indicated that the car had fallen into the water body. However, when we sent men into the water, they found the car inside,” Rammanapet Sub Inspector (SI) Chella Sailu said.

According to the SI, it was an accident. “As per our understanding, instead of stepping on the brakes, the driver must have accidentally stepped on the accelerator. The car has plunged into the lake without any signs of the brakes being applied,” the SI said.

Shortly after the car was found in the lake, police personnel were called in, and the car and the bodies were fished out.

Earlier this week, in a similar incident, three members of a family, who were relatives of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, were found dead in Kakatiya canal of Godavari river near Yadavulapalli village in Karimnagar district. Their bodies were found in a highly decomposed state. The victims were missing for nearly 20 days.