Telangana’s Vemulawada Rajeshwara temple shut for devotees in view of COVID-19

Temple authorities have announced the shut down in accordance with the directions of the state government

news COVID19 containment

In view of increase of the COVID-19 cases in the state of Telangana, Vemulawada Sree Rajarajeshwara temple has been closed by the authorities for devotees ahead of Sri Rama Navami celebrations. The decision was taken by the temple Executive Officer (EO) in accordance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines from the state government and district authorities.

Temple premises and main entry were cardonned with the barricades to prevent the entry of the devotees. The officials said that Sri Rama Navami is one of the biggest festivals after Mahashiv Rathri in the temple and over one lakh devotees were expected on 21st, later this week.

Officials said that the decision was taken in view of the heavy rise of the COVID-19 cases and the safety of the devotees. The Executive Officer Krishna Prasad said "We have taken the decision to avoid gatherings and congregations as per the state government directions, the Bakthotsva Kalyanam and Rathotsava Kalyanam both were cancelled as the events will see heavy presence of devotees."

Vemulawada R'Rajeshwara temple closed 5 days (April-18-22) for devotees ahead of SriRamNavmi inview of the surge in the #COVID19 cases. To avoid large gatherings. Every year for #SriRamNavmi, temple sees over a lakh of devotees foot fall.@thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/gxYXQZGN0l April 19, 2021

The EO further stated that all the "Mokkubadulu" (ritual offerings) of devotees at the main temple along with other temples within the execution of Sree Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple have been cancelled for 5 days (From 18 April to 22nd April).

EO Krishna Prasad further stated that the Sree Rama Navami Kalyanam will be conducted within the temple in a low key event in view of the situation.

Sree Rajarajeshwara temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Siricialla is one of the popular spiritual places in the state, which attracts devotees from across the state.

Rajanna Siricilla reported 80 COVID-19 fresh cases on Sunday while the state has 4,009 cases. District authorities and local municipal authorities urging the people to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier this week, the state department for the Municipal Administration directed the officials to ensure a special sanitisation drive across the towns in view of the second wave of the COVID-19.