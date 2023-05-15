Telangana’s tech business incubator T-Hub wins National Technology award

T-Hub won the award from the Union Ministry for Science and Technology for “outstanding contribution in techno-entrepreneurship development.”

Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub, promoted by the Telangana government, has won the National Technology Award 2023 in the Technology Business Incubation category. The awards were given out by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology. “For outstanding contribution in techno-entrepreneurship development by way of promoting innovative, technology driven knowledge, intensive startup enterprises in different technological areas, the National Technology Award - Technology Business Incubator is presented to T-Hub Foundation, Telangana,” said a press release from the Union Ministry for Science and Technology.

Congratulating the T-Hub Team, Telangana Minister for Industries and Information Technology KT Rama Rao said, “Happy & Proud that T Hub has won the National Technology Award -2023 (Technology Business Incubation). Many congratulations to Team T-Hub. T- Hub has been recognised as the Best Technology Incubator in India by the Department Of Science & Technology, Govt of India.”

The National Technology Awards were given on Sunday, May 14, the closing day of the celebrations marking National Technology Week, 2023. “T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler. Based out of Hyderabad, India, T-Hub leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem and is the world’s largest innovation campus,” said the Ministry for Science and Technology’s statement.

Recently on January 16, T-Hub also won the ‘Best Incubator in India’ award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. T-Hub was recognised for its excellence in aspects, such as funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem spanning 2500+ startups. T-Hub says its startups have raised almost USD 1.9 billion with 3000+ strong market connections and the creation of 12000+ jobs since T-Hub's inception. The incubator will be receiving support for its business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, and market access opportunities.

