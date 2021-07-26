Telangana’s Ramappa temple gets UNESCO tag: 5 features of this heritage site

Ramappa temple became the 39th site in India to earn the ‘World Heritage’ tag.

news Heritage

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on Sunday, July 25, awarded the prestigious tag of ‘world heritage’ site to Telangana’s glorious Ramappa temple, also known as Rudreswara Temple. The official announcement was made in Fuzhou, China, where the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee was held. This UNESCO heritage tag has come as a major relief to Telangana’s tourism department, which has been severely affected due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

The 800-year-old temple, located in Palampet, Mulugu district, is known for its architectural marvel, represents the glorious past of the Kakatiya era. The temple was built in 1213 AD. ‘World heritage’ is the designation for places on Earth that are of outstanding universal value to humanity and as such. The sites inscribed on the ‘world heritage’ list are to be protected for future generations. Here are five interesting things about the temple:

> Though the temple was constructed under the rule of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva between the 12th and 13th centuries. It is recognised by its sculptor Ramappa, who built it, or as Rudreswara temple since it was built under the supervision of Recherla Rudra, the commander. It took four decades to complete the temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

> The bricks used in the temple's construction are lightweight. Unlike other stones, it can float on water, according to archaeologists. The Shivalingam inside the temple measures nine feet. The sculptures in the temple have been carved out of hard dolerite stone.

> One of the striking features of the temple is the statue of Nandi in Nandi Mandapam, facing Lord Shiva’s shrine. It is said that unlike the Nandi statues elsewhere in Shiva temples, this majestic Nandi statue is in an “attentive” posture.

> The sculptures on the temple’s pillars are another highlight of the beautiful structure. Legend has it that the pillar makes a musical sound when it is hit.

> At the sanctum of the temple, the walls are carved with scenes from the epics of both Ramayana and Shiva purana, and other ancient texts, too.

Ramappa temple became the 39th site in India to be inscribed in the world heritage list. The World Heritage Committee has inscribed 1,121 sites in 167 countries on the World Heritage List to date. Besides Ramappa temple, the other 38 sites inscribed on the prestigious list, include Agra Fort (1983), Ajanta Caves (1983), Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016), Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989), Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (2004), Churches and Convents of Goa (1986), Elephanta Caves (1987), Ellora Caves (1983) and Fatehpur Sikri (1986).