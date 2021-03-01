Telangana’s Medaram temple closed for 21 days after two officials get COVID-19

news Coronavirus

Mulugu district authorities have ordered the closure of the popular Medaram temple for 21 days after two officials from the Endowments Department had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The temple will remain shut from March 1-21. The temple had recently hosted a four-day festival (February 24-27), in which scores of devotees had participated.

Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Appaiah was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, “After two staffers tested positive, a total of 73 employees, who discharged duties in the temple recently, were made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests. They all tested negative. However, we request those who visited the temple to home quarantine themselves.”

According to officials, devotees continue to throng to the temple despite the incident, forcing them to shut down the temple briefly. During this period, the authorities will sanitise the temple.

According to Times of India, Bhupalapally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, his wife and Warangal Rural District Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gandra Jyothi had tested positive for the coronavirus after offering prayers at Medaram.

As per the latest bulletin issued on Monday, Telangana has recorded 116 new cases with zero deaths. The state has 1,902 active COVID-19 cases of whom 804 are availing treatment at home. The death toll in the state stands at 1,634.

On Sunday, Greater Hyderabad recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 26 persons testing positive, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 11. Eight districts --Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Wanaparthy-- recorded zero cases. Telangana has tested 20,375 samples out of which 276 persons are yet to receive their reports.

Among the total number of 2,98,923 coronavirus patients recorded, 2,09,246 were asymptomatic and 89,677, symptomatic, the medical bulletin said.

The state has a total of 1,154 testing facilities – 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres and 78 RT-PCR centres.