Telangana’s Bhainsa town under curfew following communal clash

Police have urged people not to circulate videos of the incident on social media to prevent the situation from further flaring up.

news Crime

A curfew restricting public gatherings has been imposed in Bhainsa town in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Monday, following a communal clash between two communities. The clash broke out between two groups on Sunday evening in the communally-sensitive area, resulting in vehicles and shops being vandalised.

According to local reports, the clash turned violent when the groups hurled stones at each other, in which some media persons were also injured. The situation has been brought under control, police said. The police have arrested 40 persons. Picketing points have been established and close to 450 police personnel have been stationed in the region. Additionally, 50 high-ranking police officials have also been deployed.

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police Vishnu Warrier said, “A fight broke out between two groups at 9 pm in which some vehicles and shops were vandalised. We have imposed a curfew in the town and additional police personnel from neighbouring districts have been called in. We seek cooperation from the public in identifying the persons behind the incident. We will take appropriate action against them.”

The SP further added that they are gathering all evidence, like CCTV footage in the area and witness statements, to take action against those involved in the clash. Police have also warned against sharing videos of the violence through messaging platforms and social media as it could flare up the situation.

“In view of the Bhainsa violence, mass circulation of videos on social media is prohibited. The Rachakonda police has warned of booking criminal cases against anti-social elements found spreading rumours along with videos on social media and trying to fan communal violence in the city,” the Rachakonda police said in a statement.

Police also asked admins of WhatsApp groups to keep watch on content posted in groups, and delete provocative messages.

Responding to the violence, BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh questioned the efficiency of police in maintaining law and order in the district. He demanded a detailed probe into the incident. “I appeal to the Home Minister and Chief Minister to send additional forces there and control the situation,” the Goshamahal legislator said.

Condemning the attack, the BJP blamed the AIMIM party for the violence. “BJP suspects AIMIM's role in this violent mob attack, in which over 9 people are seriously injured. Amongst them are three journalists who were covering the story. An Assistant police sub-Inspector was also grievously hurt amongst others. Vehicles were burnt and private property damaged,” BJP Telangana spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

The BJP blamed the Chief Minister and Home Minister for the situation. “CM KCR and Home Minister Mohammed Ali should explain and take responsibility for the serious breakdown of law and order in Bhainsa, which can impact and disturb the communal harmony across Telangana state, if not contained with zero tolerance,” BJP said.

Telangana minister and working president of the TRS party KTR responded to the incident, saying that the Telangana government “will not tolerate lawlessness in any form.” He also requested the state Home Minister and the Director General of Police to take “stern action” against those involved in the violence.

Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society



Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice



Telangana Govt will not tolerate lawlessness in any form — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 8, 2021

Last year, similar violence broke out in Bhainsa twice, in which several houses and vehicles were burnt after a trivial issue took a violent and communal turn. The incident had occurred ahead of the municipal elections in the state.

Read: 'Them and us': How a 12-year-old communal clash continues to haunt Telangana's Bhainsa