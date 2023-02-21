Telangana RTC to start AC sleeper buses from Hyderabad to Chennai, Bengaluru

According to officials, the new AC sleeper buses will also have WiFi facility and two CCTV cameras.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to introduce sixteen air-conditioned sleeper buses from March 2023. These buses will initially be operated from Hyderabad to destinations such as Bengaluru, Hubballi, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Chennai. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar inspected the buses on Monday, February 20, along with other TSRTC officials in Hyderabad. “Sixteen AC sleeper buses, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be introduced on selected routes,” the state-owned transport operator said on Monday in an official note.

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Monday inspected a prototype of the AC sleeper bus at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad. He enquired with the officials about different features of the vehicle and directed them to take steps to introduce the buses as soon as possible. According to officials, this is the latest offering from the TSRTC, which recently introduced new super luxury, non-AC sleeper, and seater-cum-sleeper buses.

Like non-AC sleeper, the AC sleeper buses have been named Lahari. With a length of 12 metres, the AC sleeper bus has 15 lower and 15 upper berths. Provision has been made to keep water bottle beside the berth. Mobile charging facility has also been provided near the berth. Passengers travelling in AC sleeper buses will also get WiFi facility. Each bus is equipped with two CCTV cameras. It also has a reverse parking assistance camera.

Keeping in view the safety of passengers, theAC sleeper bus is also equipped with a vehicle tracking system and panic button facility. This will be connected to the TSRTC control room. The vehicles will also have state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system (FDAS). The system sends immediate alerts in case a fire breaks out in the bus.

Officials said the front and rear of the bus will have LED boards to display details of the destination and stops. There is also a public address system in the bus to provide information to passengers.

With IANS inputs