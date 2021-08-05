Telangana RTC employees demand salaries by August 6, threaten to go on strike

The employees said that they had flagged a total of 59 issues to be resolved earlier, but are yet to receive a response.

news Protest

The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation Joint Action Committee (RTC JAC) on Thursday, August 5, wrote to the Managing Director (MD) Sunil Sharma to disburse the salaries for the present month by tomorrow (August 6), or witness a state-wide strike on August 7, as announced earlier. The JAC comprises 10 employees’ unions, who have been accusing the management of harassing workers, and allege a delay in releasing salaries among other issues. JAC chairman K Raji Reddy in his letter to MD Sunil Sharma said that they had flagged a total of 59 issues to be resolved earlier, but did not receive any response yet. According to the JAC, among the 59 issues, 33 of them were to be resolved by the management, 19 of them by the state government, and seven of them by the Union government.

“Though it has been 25 days since we had issued a memorandum pertaining to this, we have not received any response so far,” the letter read. The JAC expressed disappointment that though they had given a representation detailing the plight of the employees, the administration did not appoint an executive director or any officials, to initiate a talk with the employees.

In the general body meeting of the JAC held on August 3, the leaders passed a resolution that they would go on a strike if the government did not release their salaries by August 6. They decided to boycott duties if the management did not pay heed to their demands. Along with this, they had decided to give a representation, detailing their plight, to all the legislators by August 15.

TNM earlier reported that the JAC had alleged that employees were being overworked by the management in violation of labour laws and not being adequately compensated for their work. They said that some employees were made to work for 15 to 16 hours without compensation for working extra hours. The JAC in a statement had said that the management did not implement the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, and that they were not getting paid on time. According to the JAC, while the city depot employees were getting their salary on the 20th of every month, the district depot employees were getting it on the 15th of every month. They alleged that the drivers and conductors are forced to do the job of porters and construction workers, while women conductors were made to sweep the buses.