Telangana rolls out Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for minorities

The financial assistance for minorities will be on the lines of the assistance extended to the backward classes.

The Telangana government, on Sunday, July 23, issued an order for providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to eligible members of minorities with 100% subsidy. The financial assistance for minorities will be on the lines of the assistance extended to the backward classes. The state government claimed that it as another historical milestone towards achieving economic self-reliance of the minority communities.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state government is making all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of caste and religion. The government is already extending support to the deserved sections, he said. He reiterated that the state government is committed to the development and welfare of all minority communities. CM KCR made it clear that the government will safeguard 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' by supporting all cultures and religious traditions equally.

A Government Order (GO) was issued by the Minorities Welfare Department for implementation of the economic support scheme. According to the GO, applications that were received in the financial year 2022-23 but which are pending will be considered in 2023-24 for sanction of 100% direct subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for each eligible beneficiary, to be executed through Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation.

Fresh applications will be called for from Christian applicants for selection of Christian beneficiaries for extending the financial assistance from the Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation. The grant will be given to only one member from a family. The individual age limit fixed for applicants is from 21 years to 55 years as on June 2, 2023. The annual income of the applicant shall not exceed Rs.1.50 lakhs in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.