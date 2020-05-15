Telangana residents can 'self-certify' their new houses from June, says KTR

The TS-bPass would allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPass), which would allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards, would be implemented in the state from June.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a review meeting on the implementation of the system on Thursday, instructed officials to be ready to implement the TS-bPass from the first week of June in the state, an official release said.

The TS-bPass would allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards, it said. KTR said that the TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis.

While officials have been verifying the applications, a few buildings have already received permission. About 1,100 applications have been received till now, according to the release.

KTR asked officials to upgrade the required infrastructure and enhance training for employees to ensure hassle-free transactions once the app is in full-fledged use.

The MAUD Minister told them to work towards providing online approvals once the complete system is in place. He instructed the officials to provide various online options (Mee Seva citizen service centres, Mobile App) for the citizens to send in their applications, apart from the offline registrations.

A call centre is also being setup for those who have any queries.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS held a review meeting on implementation of TS-bPass (TS Building Approval and self certification system) in Hyderabad today. Mayor @bonthurammohan, Prcl Secy @arvindkumar_ias, and senior officials from MA&UD Dept participated. pic.twitter.com/hns195vLrn â€” Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 14, 2020

The TS-bPass is being set up on the lines of the Telangana State Industrial Project and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), a flagship project by the state government which it claims to be highly successful.

TS-iPASS is a self-certification service that allows companies setting up in the state to obtain speedy approvals to do business.

TS-iPASS sets time limits of approvals under each government department ranging from a day to a maximum of 30 days. Failing to grant approvals in the stipulated timeframe leads to an automatic approval given to the enterprise based on its self-certification. The entire certification is verified and processed online.