Telangana reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over 8 months

The state has been recording deaths on daily basis since the last week of May.

For the first time in more than eight months, Telangana reported no death due to COVID-19 on Thursday. Health officials said no death due to COVID was reported during the last 24 hours. The first fatality in the state was reported on March 28 and the state has been recording deaths on daily basis since the last week of May. The state has so far reported 1,613 deaths due to COVID and co-morbidities. The fatality rate, however, remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, while 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to COVID, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The declining trend in COVID infections continued with the daily count in majority of the districts falling to one or two cases. Of the total 33 districts, no cases were registered in four districts during the last 24 hours.

Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 25, followed by Rangareddy (11) and Karimnagar (10).

The state logged 146 new COVID cases and one death during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Wednesday. The fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,96,134.

A total of 118 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,92,696.

The state's COVID recovery rate stands at 98.83 per cent.

The number of active cases increased marginally to 1,825 including 765 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours 29,755 samples were tested - 26,202 in government labs and 3,553 in private labs. With this, the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 82,13,768. Tests per million population climbed to 2,20,681.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating COVID cases remained vacant. As many as 8,192 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,991 out of 7,666 beds were vacant.