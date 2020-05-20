Telangana reports four deaths and 42 new COVID-19 cases

34 of the new cases reported are from Hyderabad, while the rest are migrants who travelled from other states.

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 38. This is one of the highest single-day fatalities recorded in the state in over one-and-half months.

Of the two persons who died, two were women, aged 38 and 68, and the other two were men, aged 70 and 75, reported Deccan Chronicle. The state continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with 42 people testing positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,634.

Greater Hyderabad accounted for 34 cases. The eight other cases are migrants, who are residents of Siricilla, Karimnagar and Yadadri districts, reported the newspaper. With this, the number of migrants who have tested positive so far has risen to 77.

Nine persons were discharged from hospitals upon their recovery on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,011. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 585.

According to a media bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 25 out of 33 districts have not recorded a single positive case for 14 days. Three districts have not reported a single case so far.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that except in four zones in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there are no active COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Monday, the Chief Minister declared the entire state, except for the containment areas in the state capital, as a green zone and announced relaxations in the lockdown while extending it till May 31.

Barring the containment areas, the government has permitted economic activity in the rest of the state. It has allowed the re-opening of shops, government and private offices, industries and factories.

Buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also resumed plying across the state. However, city bus services in Hyderabad and inter-state services remained suspended.

