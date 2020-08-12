Telangana reports 1897 new COVID-19 cases, total active at 22956

news Coronavirus

Telangana has reported 1897 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 22,956. As many as nine deaths were reported on Wednesday taking the total fatalities in the state to 654. State so far registered a total of 84,544 positive cases, while 61294 have recovered. On Tuesday alone, 1920 patients recovered from the disease.

Of total active cases,15534 cases are in home isolation or institutional isolation, more than 84% of those in home isolation are asymptomatic according to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW).

Of 6,65,847 sample tests conducted in the state, 22,972 samples were tested in the last cycle/24 hours. The state is conducting as many as 179345 tests per million. Telangana has 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres and at least 1221 sample test results are awaited.

The DPH&FW bulletin stated that of 53.87% patients who died due to COVID-19 have comorbidities.

Of 20,396 beds under government occupancy 17,782 are vacant, these include regular, oxygen and ICU beds. As far as age-wise break up of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus go, persons between the age of 31-40 account for 24.6% of all COVID-19 patients while people between 21 to 30 comprise 22.9% of all infections.

On Tuesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 479 new cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 172 new patients while Rangareddy and Sanagreddy witnessed 162 and 107 cases respectively.

Warangal Urban recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases, Siddipet 62, Nalgonda 54, Karimnagar r 64 while Peddapalli reported 62 new cases and Khammam 63. Kamareddy saw 48 new cases while Mahaboobnagar witnessed 41 new cases, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mancherial reported 38 new cases in each district. In northern Telangana, Adilabad reported 21 new COVID-19 patients and Nizamabad recorded 23 new cases while Kothagudem reported 44 cases, in southern Telangana Wanaparthy reported 26 new cases.

Hyderabad being a hotspot for the virus in the state, has 65 containment zones in GHMC limits. Jagitial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Gadwal, Mahaboobnagar ,Warangala Urban and Rangareddy districts also have considerably high number of containment zones.