Telangana reports 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, 521 from Hyderabad

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has crossed 500.

Telangana reported 1,811 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the stateâ€™s total tally up to 60,717. With these new cases, there are now 15,640 active COVID-19 patients in Telangana. Of these active patients, 10,155 are under home or institutional quarantine.

According to the bulletin released on Thursday morning, 84 percent of the active patients under home isolation as they are asymptomatic. A total of 821 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 44,572.

Thirteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24-hour period ending on Wednesday night, taking the death toll in the state up to 505.

A total of 18,263 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the 24-hour period, and the results of 848 samples are still awaited. So far, Telangana has tested a total of 4,16,202 samples.

As usual, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported the highest number of cases at 521. Rangareddy district reported the second highest spike in cases on Wednesday (289), followed by Medchal-Malkajigiri (151) and Warangal Urban (102).

Karimnagar reported 97 new cases, followed by Nalgonda (61), Nizamabad (44), Mahaboobnagar (41), Mahabubabad (39), Suryapet (37), Sangareddy (33) and Rajanna-Sircilla (30).

Jogulamba Gadwal (28), Bhadradri Kothagudem (27), Khammam (26), Siddipet (24), Wanaparthy (23), Jangaon (22), Peddapalli (21) and Jayashankar Bhupalpally (20) districts recorded between 20 - 30 cases each. Adilabad (18), Mancherial (18), Warangal Rural (18), Yadadri Bhongir (16), Mulugu (16), Medak (15), Jagtial (15) Vikarabad (12) Nirmal (12) and Kamareddy (11) district recorded fewer than 20 but more than 10 cases. Nagarkurnool (9), Narayanpet (9) and Komaram Bheem Asifabad (6) districts recorded cases in single digits.

Among the known COVID-19 patients in the state, nearly 47 percent are aged between 21 and 40 years old. People aged between 41 to 50 years account for 18.6 percent of all total cases, while those aged 51 to 60 years comprise 14.7 percent of the cases. Patients aged above 60 years are 10.9 percent of the total cases.

Among all the cases registered in the state so far, 65.6 percent patients are male while 34.4 percent are female.

According to Thursday's bulletin, of the 17,081 total beds available in government facilities, 14,893 beds are vacant and 2,188 are occupied.

The detailed bulletin in a new format of updates being released as per the recent directions of the High Court of Telangana, which pulled up Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoâ€™s government for failing to ensure adequate transparency in its fight against COVID-19.