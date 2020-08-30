Telangana relaxes quarantine rules for international and domestic passengers

Business travellers who show a negative RT-PCR test and have a return ticket booked four days after their date of arrival in Telangana will not be quarantined.

International passengers travelling to Hyderabad will not be quarantined, provided they get themselves tested before boarding the flight. The Telangana government on Saturday announced that international flight passengers arriving at Hyderabad International airport can skip quarantine if they produce negative results for an RT-PCR test carried out 96 hours prior to their arrival. The seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine will be waived off and the passengers can quarantine themselves at home.

Meanwhile, there will be no mandatory institutional or home quarantine for business travellers who show a negative RT-PCR test and have a return ticket booked four days after their date of arrival in Telangana.

Asymptomatic international passengers who have compelling reasons, including pregnancy and death in the family, can also be exempted from institutional quarantine, the new guidelines by the state said.

Those arriving at Hyderabad International airport without getting a test, however, will have to undergo the seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by a 14 day home quarantine. The state government has waived the seven-day institutional quarantine for pregnant ladies, parents travelling with children 10 years or below, or those travelling for medical emergencies. These people will only need to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

The new relaxation in rules is in accordance with the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines for Unlock 4 will take effect from September 1 and the relaxed rules allow the reopening of metro rail services across the country from September 7. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 20 will be carried out online.