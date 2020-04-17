Sixty six more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, out of which 46 were from Hyderabad. Efforts are on to trace the contacts of these patients, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said. Hyderabad presently has 286 active cases. Officials also declared Suryapet town as a containment zone on Tuesday. Suryapet district has recorded 44 cases so far.

The government also informed that presently, across the state, there are 209 clusters in 13 districts. The government also announced that they have surveyed 1,09,975 households to verify if anyone has visited Delhi where the Tablighi Jamaat meeting took place in Nizamuddin, or if anyone has any foreign travel history.

Meanwhile, 13 people, who include five doctors and two nurses from Talab Katta in Hyderabad, tested positive for the disease on Friday. The doctors and nurses had treated a woman who had succumbed to COVID-19 on April 10. They work at the Princess Durru Shehvar hospital. The woman tested positive for the virus after she passed away. The 13 patients have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital, while samples of other nine doctors have been sent for testing.

The deceased woman came in contact with a patient who had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the government said. So far, 33 people have been known to have contracted the disease from the woman.

The area where the woman lived has also been declared as a containment zone. Officials are screening all the residents within five kilometers radius of the zone, as per protocol.

The government also appealed to the people who had travelled to Nizamuddin Markaz, or came in contact with them, to report to the concerned authorities.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday expressed concern about those who had come in contact with returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat event, and also cited an instance, where 81 people had contracted the virus from the families of six people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.