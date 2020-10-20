As Telangana receives heavy rains, govt postpones all exams in the state

In view of the heavy rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday announced that all the examinations in the state have been postponed until Dasara festival, which will be celebrated on October 25 this year. The Minister made this announcement on Twitter.

The government had earlier postponed the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Osmania University exams that were previously scheduled for October 19 and 20. While both these universities did not provide a clarity about the new schedule of the postponed exams, Dr BR Ambedkar University informed on Tuesday that they will shortly announce the dates of exams which were earlier scheduled for October 21, 22 and 23.

Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall until Thursday as per the Indian Meteorological Department. The department has already issued an orange alert for Tuesday and Wednesday asking authorities to be prepared for the eventualities caused by the heavy rains.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area has formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked and move northwest during the next 48 hours, and then towards north-northeast during subsequent three days. As a result, Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in several parts.

As Hyderabad is expected to receive heavy rainfall, all the disaster management authorities are on a standby with boats and rescue equipment. The government has even alerted the NDRF and the army, asking for their help in case of an emergency situation.

The recent rainfall in the state has claimed a total of 70 lives including 33 of them from Hyderabad, which is one of the worst-affected regions in the state. Telangana has estimated the loss caused by the rains at Rs 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, several Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others have donated money towards the Chief Ministerâ€™s Relief Fund. Chief Ministers of Delhi and Tamil Nadu have also made their contribution.