Telangana to receive very heavy rainfall for two days, says IMD

As per the IMD forecast, Hyderabad would receive ‘light to moderate rains.’

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘orange’ warning (very heavy rainfall) in Telangana for June 13 and June 14 (Sunday and Monday). The colour code ‘orange’ is classified as ‘medium’ in risk level. According to the IMD forecast, isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem would receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall, which could lead to crop damage and waterlogging in many low lying areas.

Districts such as Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) would likely receive ‘heavy rainfall.’ The IMD said that the state would likely experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometre per hour (kmph). As per the forecast, Hyderabad would receive ‘light to moderate rains.’ Intense spells are very likely to occur in some parts of Hyderabad at noon or night, IMD observed.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) districts on June 14, along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). “The low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west­-northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during the next two to three days,” IMD said.

According to the IMD weather report issued at 8.30 am on June 13, Damaragidda in Narayanpet district recorded the highest of 8 cm rainfall, followed by Narayankhed in Sangareddy district at 7 cm in the state, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius, while Adilabad recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 29.3 degree Celsius in the state. Mahabubnagar recorded 34.1 degree Celsius, Badrachalam recorded 33 degree Celsius, Hyderabad recorded 32.5 degree Celsius, Ramagundam 32.4 degree Celsius, Medak 32.2 degree Celsius, Hanmakonda 31.5 degree Celsius, Dundigal 31.4 degree Celsius, Hakimpet 30.9 degree Celsius and Nizamabad 30.5 degree Celsius.