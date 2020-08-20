Telangana rains: Woman and her 2 children killed after house collapses

Three persons - a woman and her two children- were killed in a roof collapse on Wednesday in Pagidyala village, Gandeed mandal, Mahabubnagar district. The victims identified as Saranamma (35), Bhavani (13) and Vaishali (9), were killed in the early hours of Wednesday as their mud house collapsed due to the heavy downpour, The Times of India reported.

In another incident that took place in Jangaon district, a man who went fishing along with his friends drowned in the overflowing Aakeru Vagu, a stream at Nashkal village, Chilpur Mandal.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Anoori Vamsi. Quoting the police, the New Indian Express reported that Vamsi went to the water stream to catch fish but he lost balance as the stream was overflowing and he drowned in the water. Efforts by his friends to save him did not yield any result, and they informed Vamsiâ€™s parents and the villagers. Subsequently, police were alerted about the incident. Vamsiâ€™s body was fished out after nearly three hours of search by the police and the National Disaster Response Force, according to the report.

Meanwhile, bodies of two Karnataka natives who were washed away in the Krishna river on Monday, were found at Gate no. 1 at the left canal of Jurala project on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sumalatha and Parvathamma. On Monday, three women and a girl drowned in the river after the dinghy they were travelling in overturned and they were washed away in the strong current of the water. The victims were natives of Peddakurmam village, Raichur, Karnataka. They had crossed the river and came to Narayanpet district to buy essential commodities.

Telangana has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted that the state would continue to receive 'heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall in sixteen districts, which are primarily in the northern and northern-east regions of the state, while 'light' to 'moderate' rainfall is predicted in many parts of the state until Sunday.

Meanwhile, as per the preliminary report of the agriculture department, 3.26 lakh acres of crops were inundated across the State due to the rainfall.

The Telangana Today reported that Warangal was the worst affected district due to the rains as about half of the 3.26 lakh acres submerged in the rain water was in the erstwhile Warangal district.