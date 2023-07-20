Telangana rains: Special control rooms to be set up by TSNPDCL

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across the state till July 21 indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) is set to open special control rooms in the 16 circles under its jurisdiction due to heavy rains in the state. The orders were issued during a meeting chaired by the chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopal Rao. Superintending Engineers have been asked to continuously observe the changes in the weather and ensure that staff are always available.

“As there is a risk of major damage to the power sector near the river catchment areas, it is advised to act cautiously, take urgent measures in situations to relocate distribution transformers to avoid damages. CMD asked officials to be more careful and vigilant in the areas around Godavari river shores like Bhadrachalam, Bhupalapalli and Manthani,” the notice said. Instructions to keep department vehicles ready were also issues to transport damaged transformers.

The engineers have also been instructed to supply power without any interruptions and ensure alternate supply of power in case an interruption takes place. Citizens can inform of any damages or mishap to the control room of the corporate office. They can also call the toll free number 1800 4250028 or 1912 regarding electricity related issues and complaints.

The Telangana Government has also announced two days holiday on July 20 and July 21 for all education institutions in the state due to heavy rains. On July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across the state for the next two days indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall.