Telangana rains: Orange warning for Hyderabad, red warning in five districts

The Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges, and the Cyberabad police have asked IT employees to stagger their log-out timings to avoid traffic.

news News

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 26. In its weather forecast for Telangana issued on Wednesday, IMD also issued a red warning (for heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain) at isolated places in five districts — Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are expected in most places in Telangana.

An orange warning has been issued on Wednesday for isolated places in Nirmal, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. A yellow warning (for heavy rain) has been issued for a few places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

A red warning is issued when rainfall above 204.5 mm is expected for a 24-hour duration, an orange warning for rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm, and a yellow warning for rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115. 5 mm.

On Thursday, July 27, a red warning has been issued for parts of Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana, an orange warning for parts of Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Vikarabad, and a yellow warning for parts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri

On Friday, a yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.