Telangana rains: Godavari reaches third flood warning mark at Bhadrachalam

Some villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were cut off due to the submergence of connecting roads.

The Godavari river reached the third level flood warning at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on Monday, July 11, prompting authorities to sound alert across the course of the river. Following heavy rain in the catchment areas in Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the water level rose sharply at Bhadrachalam to reach 53 feet as of 4 pm on Monday, breaching the third flood warning level of 53 feet. The Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector in a message to the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Collector and Bhadrachalam ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) Project Officer said that the forecast indicates a further rise in water level, and directed all flood duty officers to take action as per the Godavari flood manual.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inquired about the flood situation in Godavari, the river flow and the flood situation in tributaries of Godavari. Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has sounded an alert across the course of the river, especially in the low-lying mandals. Some villages were already cut off due to the submergence of connecting roads. The water flow at Bhadrachalam was 14,26,684 cusecs. The district collector has asked the people in low-lying areas to reach relief camps. Five relief camps have so far been opened.

The river was in spate from Sri Ram Sagar to Bhadrachalam due to incessant rain for the last three to four days in Maharashtra and Telangana districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Nine gates of the Sri Ram Sagar project have been opened to release the water. The water flow at the project was 99,850 cusecs while 41,000 cusecs were being let out on Monday morning. The water level was 1,087 feet against the full level of 1,091 feet.

The Sripada Yellampalli project also continues to receive heavy inflows. Irrigation officials have lifted 27 gates to release water for the Parvathi barrage under the Kaleshwaram project. Saraswati and Lakshmi barrages under Kaleshwaram were also receiving massive inflows. With the Meteorological (MeT) office forecasting heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days, the water level is likely to rise further at various projects. In view of the heavy rain forecast, the state government has announced three days of rain holidays for all educational institutions.