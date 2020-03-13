Telangana poultry sector faces Rs 1,000 cr loss due to fake news about coronavirus

The slump in sales is attributed to fake news asking the public not to consume chicken and other poultry claiming that the birds could potentially carry the virus.

news Coronavirus

In the past two months alone the Telangana poultry sector has accumulated a loss of 1,000 crore owing to misinformation that coronavirus spreads through poultry consumption. Those from the sector say loss-making poultry farmers will abstain from further investments in the sector leading to a never before seen shortage of poultry products across the state in the coming months.

Telangana accounts for 5.52% of the country’s livestock population and ranks fourth in the country in poultry production. During a debate on the state budget on Thursday, the Health Minister Eatala Rajender pointed out that the poultry sector in the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,000 crore owing to misinformation spread linking coronavirus to the poultry industry. The Minister claimed he personally lost Rs 10 crore in his poultry business. Nearly 24 lakh people depend on the poultry sector for their livelihood in the state.

At Mohammad Saddiq’s chicken shop at BS Maqtha, the usual Friday rush for chicken is absent. “Very few people are buying, the usual rush is not there. Even the hotels we supply to have cut down on their orders,” he says.

The shop is selling broiler chicken at Rs 80 per kg. A few other shops at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, SR Nagar and Sanath Nagar localities were selling chicken for rates anywhere between Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg. Notably, until December the rate hovered around Rs 180 per kg.

The slump in sales is being attributed to fake news asking the public not to consume chicken and other poultry claiming that the birds could potentially carry the virus. These fake news posts went viral on social media in January and February, even as China went into lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.

Such posts have been time and again debunked by doctors, scientists and government health officials. The Telangana government even organised an event where prominent ministers ate chicken on the stage to dispel the fears created by the misinformation.

Sanjeev Chintawar, manager with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), says the misinformation has wreaked havoc in the sector. “I’ve been in this sector for the past 26 years and have never seen this kind of a rate dip before. The lowest the price ever came down to was during the bird flu outbreak in 2015, when farmers sold broiler chicken for Rs 25 per kg. Though we are insisting that chicken shops sell for Rs 60, some are selling for Rs 80 per kg. Branded outlets are selling for Rs 42 with skin and Rs 50 per kg without skin,” says Sanjeev.

The misinformation has hit poultry farmers the hardest. “Farmers who used to sell chicken for Rs 80 per kg are now selling for Rs 5 and Rs 10, whereas the cost of production is Rs 75 per kg,” Sanjeev says, adding, “Consumers are worried and avoiding chicken even if there is no connection between the disease and poultry. The farmers are now trying to liquidate the poultry stock by selling the birds, keeping them would also increase cost in the form of poultry feed and manpower.”

In the last one month alone, there is no revenue generation but those in the sector hope the situation will get better by May.

“But there will be a shortage of poultry in the market as farmers who faced losses now would not invest in breeding again,” Sanjeev warns. “The unsold stock would mean that the sheds are still in use to store the poultry and thus no new rearing. Telangana has lost Rs 1,000 crore in 1.5 months alone, the impact nationally is in the tune of Rs 10,000 crore and up due to coronavirus,” he adds.

The poultry sector in Andhra Pradesh also has taken a hit, suffering a loss of Rs 350 crore in February alone, reported ToI.