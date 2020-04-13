Telangana postpones common entrance exams until further notice

This includes EAMCET, LAWCET, PGCET, and TSEdCET.

All Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TSCETs) have been postponed until further notice, as per the directions of Government of Telangana, in view of COVID-19, stated Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) in an official statement on April 12.

The last date for payment of fee without late fee for all TSCETs- 2020 has also been extended upto May 5, 2020. This is the second time that the last date of the exam fee is being extended due to COVID-19. Earlier, the date was extended till April 20, and now the same has been extended till May 5.

The new dates of CETS -2020 would be announced only after consultation with the government later on, said T Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE.

Earlier all the CETs including EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural Medical Common Entrance Test), LAW common entrance test (LAWCET), Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET), Education common entrance test (TSEdCET) and others were scheduled to be held in the month of May.

However with the uncertainty across the country over COVID-19 and the consequent disturbances to the academic calendar of several students in their respective graduate and post graduate courses, all the CETs were indefinitely postponed.

In a recent move, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development also postponed the dates for the entrance examinations of JNU, UGC-NET, JEE Mains and others. The last date for all these examinations has been extended by at least 1 month according to the ministry.

As of now in Telangana, there are a total of 503 COVID-19 cases with 14 deaths and 93 recoveries, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana.

In a recently held press conference Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured that all the patients in hospital right now availing the treatment for COVID-19 would be discharged by April 24, after finishing their treatment and quarantine period.

