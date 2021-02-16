Telangana police force gets 25 new furry officers

The dogs are entering service after eight months of training along with 80 human-canine handlers.

The Telangana police have inducted into its service 25 dogs of different breeds into their ranks. These furry officers were trained by the Intelligence Training Academy, from where 80 canines graduated on Monday. The dogs will be deployed to detect explosives and narcotic substances. They have also been trained as guard dogs and for tracking suspects.

On Monday about 80 canine officers passed out from the Integrated Intelligence Academy at Moinabad. This is the 20th batch of canines to pass out after completing the Basic Induction Course for Canines and Canine Handlers. The batch contained a range of dog breeds, including Labradors, German Shepherds, Belgian-Malinois, Golden Retrievers and Cocker Spaniels. The rest of the 55 canine officers will be posted to other states.

These police dogs are entering service after eight months of training with 80 human-canine handlers and spare handlers. The course at the academy consists of a two-month training in love and affection, followed by two months of obedience training and four months of specialised category training.

Speaking to TNM, S Srinivas, Additional Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Security Wing for the Chief Minister's Security, said these canines are selected for training when they are barely 6 months of age. “We have 11 faculty and a doctor who, along with an expert committee, will select the puppies,” he said.

Passing out Parade of 20th Batch Canines & Canine Handlers https://t.co/xJdGTQFIPu — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) February 16, 2021

Kennels in the city raise a crop of puppies every year on a contract basis for the police. “We have conditions for the kennel, about age, the number required breed-wise etc. The training starts every year in June and by then the kennels have to arrange the pups. An expert panel will select the puppies. If the committee feels a puppy may not be suited for the task, the kennel replaces it,” said Srinivas.

After selection, these puppies are observed for 15 days. “It will just be the dog and the handler; they will be kept together in the kennel and the handler has to take care of the dog. The puppy has to listen to the handler. The canines are sent for specialised training, depending on the demand of the units,” he added.

During training, the canines have monthly and midterm tests. The final tests assess explosives and narcotics sniffing and tracking, or other forms of specialised training. The handlers also undergo both written and oral tests.

“These canines then become part of our department and are part of every unit,” added Srinivas.