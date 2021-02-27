Telangana Police deny arresting rooster that killed owner, will produce bird in court

A knife tied to the leg of the rooster while being prepped for an illegal cockfight accidentally cut into the groin of its owner, leading to his death.

A rooster that accidentally killed its owner in Telangana's Jagtial district will be produced in court, police said. The police denied reports of arresting the rooster under a murder charge.

A knife tied to the leg of the rooster while being prepped for an illegal cockfight accidentally cut into the groin of Thanugulla Satish (45). The incident occurred at Lothunur village on February 22 when the man brought the rooster for an illegal cockfight but it tried to set itself free.

Satish was injured when the 'kodi kathi', as the knife tied to a rooster's leg for cockfight cut him. The profusely bleeding man was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

As cockfights are banned in the state, a group of people had secretly organised a cockfight near the Yellamma temple in the village.

The police brought the rooster to the Gollapalli police station, where it was kept and looked after by the police personnel. They also arranged food for it.

Some news channels on Friday reported that the police have 'arrested' the rooster, showing visuals of the bird tied at the police station. The police, however, denied that the rooster was arrested or under police custody.

The Gollapalli Station House Officer B Jeevan clarified that the bird was neither arrested nor detained. He said the police took the responsibility of protecting the rooster and shifted it to a nearby poultry farm.