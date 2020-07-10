Telangana plans to conduct UG, PG final year university exams in August

Following guidelines from the UGC, the higher education department is preparing to conduct exams of various UG and PG courses in the second or third week of August.

news Education

Following the guidelines from University Grants Commission (UGC), the Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSHEC) is planning to conduct undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final year exams.

A detailed schedule will be released by TSHEC following consultations with respective universities and authorities. Over 2 lakh students studying in various regular degree courses and professional courses would be taking the final year/semester courses.

On Thursday, while hearing a petition which sought the High Court’s (HC) orders to promote the final year students of UG and PG students given the situation, the HC directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit in three weeks.

B Venkat, National Students Union (NSUI) state president approached the HC seeking promotion of UG and PG final semester students.

The Advocate General (AG) of the state argued that it is not possible to cancel the examinations as per the UGC guidelines, while the petitioners' counsel, advocate Damodar Reddy argued that UGC guidelines were only 'instructions'.

He also argued that the students can be given grading based on the internal marks while informing that several states have cancelled the examinations.

AG informed the bench that the government would like to conduct the exams as per the UGC guidelines and it would release the schedule after three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has decided to cancel advanced supplementary examinations for Intermediate second-year students. All the students who had failed the second year exams held in March will be passed. The decision was taken because of the pandemic, keeping the students’ health in mind.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the decision after directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In a statement, the Education Minister said that those students who had failed the exams in March, will be marked as “compartmental pass.” The decision will impact around 1.47 lakh students, who were scheduled to appear for the supplementary exams.