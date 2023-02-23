Telangana PG medical student attempts suicide, family alleges harassment

The student's family accused the Medical College administration of not acting on their daughter’s complaints of workplace harassment against a second year postgraduate student.

Preethi Dharavath, a first year postgraduate medical student at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warrangal district of Telangana, reportedly attempted suicide after she was harassed by a senior. The incident took place at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), one of the hospitals attached to KMC, on Wednesday, February 22. The student's family accused the KMC administration of not acting on their daughter’s complaints of workplace harassment against Saif, who is a second year postgraduate student. It is also alleged that Preethi had been subjected to caste discrimination and was a victim of ragging. However, KMC officials refuted the allegations.

On Thursday, director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy told the media, “Two days ago, the principal called both the students and tried to counsel them. It is not true that the administration did not take notice of the student's complaint.” He added that there are no ragging practices among postgraduate students. Both Preethi and Saif are students of the anaesthesia department.

Preethi’s father Dharavath Narender, who is a sub-inspector in the Railway Police Force in Warangal, said that rumours that his daughter collapsed due to some illness are not true. “It is being said that my daughter had merely fallen ill and collapsed, and that it was not an attempt to suicide. That is not true,” Narender told the media.

Local media outlets reported that Preethi attempted suicide after Saif was rude to her at work. Seniors discovered her unconscious in the staff room and began treatment right away. However, after she showed no improvement, she was transferred to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

A medical bulletin issued by NIMS on Thursday evening said that Preethi was admitted with multiorgan failure. “All efforts are being made to maintain her vital functions under close supervision of the multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors,” it said.

After the incident, several students told the media that there was no ragging on campus. "The anaesthesia department is only contacted in critical cases, and doctors may be a little loud to avoid making minor errors. We wish Preethi speedy recovery,” the students told the media. TNIE reported that the police have filed a case against Saif under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, videos of activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the BJP, demonstrating at the entrance of KMC, demanding the arrest of the accused have surfaced on social media.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.