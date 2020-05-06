Telangana to open liquor stores across state, prices hiked by 16%

The shops, except those in containment zones, will open at 10 am and shut by 6 pm.

The Telangana government on Tuesday said that it would re-open liquor outlets in the state from Wednesday, as per guidelines issued by the Centre. The shops, which will open in green, orange and red zones, will open at 10 am and shut by 6 pm.

15 shops located in containment zones in the state will remain closed. Bars and pubs will also be shut.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the shops should ensure physical distancing and follow all other norms related to COVID-19. KCR warned that outlets that don't ensure implementation of safety practices will lose their licenses.

The state government also announced a hike in prices. The prices of imported liquor were hiked by 16%, while country-made liquor rates have been hiked by 11%, the state government said.

"We are taking the decision as neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have opened liquor stores," KCR said, adding that there was a possibility of alcohol being smuggled across the borders. He also pointed out that brewing of illicit liquor has also increased in the state, owing to the lockdown.

The state government said that any customer at the store who was found not wearing a mask, will not be sold liquor.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the state-wide lockdown till May 29.

"We cannot compromise in Hyderabad and take any risks. 66% of all cases are from the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) only. People here should cooperate with us. There is a chance for community spread. We are worried," KCR told reporters.

He added that the night curfew would be in place from 7 pm to 6 am across the state.

