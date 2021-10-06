Telangana: One dead, 11 others injured in RTC bus-car collision

The condition of two others is said to be critical.

news Accident

One person died while 11 others were injured in a road accident that took place in Peddapalli district on Wednesday morning at around 7.50 am. The accident took place near Eklaspur in Manthani mandal. The condition of two injured persons is said to be critical. They are presently undergoing treatment in Karimnagar district hospital, police said. In the incident, an RTC bus and a car had a head-on collision and both the vehicles fell into a gorge. While the car driver died on the spot, others suffered injuries. The bus belonging to Parakala depot was travelling from Bellampalli to Hanumakonda.

“The injured persons were immediately shifted to the local government hospital but as the condition of two persons was critical, we shifted them to Karimnagar district hospital for better treatment,” said a police officer. Under the impact of the collision, the body of the car driver was found severely mangled in the car. The deceased car driver has been identified as 22-year-old Thati Vinith. He belonged to Khansaipet, Manthani mandal.

Police have registered a case in this regard. “We will know full details of the incident after a thorough investigation,” the police officer said.

Responding to the incident, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation regional managers of Karimnagar and Warangal districts, to oversee that the injured are provided better medical care. He also directed officials to carry out the relief operations.

Meanwhile, the police have engaged cranes to lift the vehicles from the gorge.

In a similar incident, two weeks ago, an auto and a bus collided in Nagarkurnool district. In the incident three persons died while five others suffered injuries. The accident occured when the auto driver was negotiating a curve and unexpectedly an RTC bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle. Police said that the accident took place as there was no divider between the road. In the accident —Sinu, 33, Polli, 60, and Chandu Naik, 60 — died on the spot whereas five others — Jyothi, Chandra Kala, Raju and two kids — survived with injuries.