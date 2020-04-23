Telangana not to test asymptomatic secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients

Instead, the secondary contacts will be put under home quarantine for 28 days, the state government said.

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued instructions to its officers not to test secondary contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and instead, just keep them under strict home quarantine.

"Only the primary contacts of the positive cases shall be brought to the government-identified quarantine centres and their samples will be taken for testing. The asymptomatic secondary contacts shall not be tested," an order by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated.

"However, they shall be identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days and monitored daily by the local multi-disciplinary surveillance teams," it added.

However, it is unclear as to why the government took such a decision given that secondary contacts of several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi that took place have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

For example, at least 33 people in Hyderabad's Old City tested positive last week, after they came in contact with a woman who lived in Talab Katta who had died after undergoing treatment for cardiac-related issues. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had said that the woman herself is suspected to have contracted the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease COVID-19 after coming in touch with a person who returned from the Delhi event.

Many of the secondary contacts who tested positive in this particular case were asymptomatic, sources said.

As per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)â€™s testing strategy, high-risk contacts who are asymptomatic will have to be tested, while low risk contacts who are asymptomatic can be quarantined at home for a period of 28 days.

A high-risk contact is defined as someone who has touched body fluids of the patient; had direct physical contact with the body of the patient without Personal Protective Equipment; touched or cleaned the linens, clothes, or dishes of the patient; lives in the same household as the patient; anyone in close proximity (within 1 meter) of the confirmed case without precautions; passenger in close proximity (within 1 meter) of a conveyance with a symptomatic person who later tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 6 hours.

A low-risk contact is someone who has shared the same space (same class for school/worked in same room/similar) and not having a high-risk exposure to confirmed case of COVID-19; travelled in the same environment (bus/train/flight/any mode of transit) but not having a high-risk exposure.

The latest move comes a day after health authorities in Telangana decided not to take samples from the bodies of those suspected to have died with symptoms of COVID-19.

Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao directed all health officials in the districts not to collect samples from dead bodies. The government will instead quarantine and test family members and contacts of such deceased persons and if any of them tests positive, the death will be recorded as death due to COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 928 on Tuesday, with 56 people testing positive. The death toll remained at 23, while eight patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 194. The number of active cases stands at 711.

