Telangana NIMS hospital administrator accused of vaccinating 7000 â€˜ineligibleâ€™ people

Deputy Medical Superintendent of NIMS hospital has been accused of diverting the vaccines meant for the frontline workers, and vaccinating those people who are not eligible.

news Crime

The Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department has initiated a probe against the Deputy Medical Superintendent of Nizamâ€™s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital following allegations of discrepancies in the COVID-19 vaccination programme in which nearly 7,000 â€˜ineligibleâ€™ persons were vaccinated. The Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr KV Krishna Reddy has been accused of diverting the vaccines meant for the frontline workers and instead vaccinating those people who are not eligible for the same.

It is being alleged that 7,000 people who were vaccinated with the first dose are yet to be given the vaccination certificate and now, confusion is prevailing regarding the second dose, as several had allegedly forged their documents to avail the vaccine meant for frontline and healthcare workers. The Vigilance Department had issued a notice to the Director of Nizamâ€™s Institute of Medical Sciences on May 26.

As part of the probe, the department has asked the hospital to produce the employment certificate of the healthcare and frontline workers who were vaccinated. The Director has been asked to produce the complaints against KV Krishna Reddy, copies of enquiry pending against him, and details of his promotion as Assistant Professor. Besides this, the hospital is embroiled in another â€˜bed scam,â€™ which is being probed by the Panjagutta police.

On Friday, Dr N Satyanarayana, Medical Superintendent of NIMS filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police asking them to investigate the scam where patients coming to the hospital, which is run by the government, were charged exorbitant amounts of money to avail beds and treatment.

According to the complaint, a person identified as Krishna Reddy had admitted his mother, a COVID-19 patient in NIMS. At the hospital he found a man identified as Prashanth, who assured better treatment to the patient if he paid him Rs 1 lakh. As agreed, the victim paid him the money via Google Pay. The victim was then asked to pay another Rs 1 lakh, leading to suspicion. Subsequently, the victim approached the Medical Superintendent and filed a written complaint on May 18. The internal inquiry conducted by the administration revealed that Prashanth is not an employee of the hospital, but he was connected to several top officials in the administration.

The department inquiry revealed that the patient was admitted into the hospital at the behest of Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr N Lakshmi Bhaskar, who had made a call to Resident Medical Officer Dr Mahender asking him to admit the patient.