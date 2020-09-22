Telangana native student dies under suspicious circumstances in Australia

The deceased had collapsed him in the bathroom and was declared dead in the hospital.

news Death

A 22-year-old student, native of Vikarabad district, Telangana who was pursuing higher studies in Australia died under suspicious circumstances on Monday night.

The student, Harisivasankar Reddy, belonging to Hardaspally village, Dharoor mandal, was found lying unconscious in the bathroom, following which his roommates rushed him to a hospital. However, he was declared dead.

Hari was pursuing an MS in Southern Cross University, Lismore, according to reports. He was the only son to his parents-- Nagendramma and Sai Reddy.

According to his family members, Hari’s friends had called them at around 10.45 pm informing that Hari had collapsed in the bathroom, and that they went to the hospital.

The hospital authorities reportedly told the family that Hari was brain dead when he was brought to hospital.

Hari’s father, Sai Reddy told the media, “His friends called and informed us about his death. From morning he had suffered from a headache, they said. When he went to bathe, he collapsed after which they called an ambulance and took him to hospital his friends told me.”

A day earlier, Hari had spoken to his parents over the phone and urged them to be careful in view of the coronavirus pandemic, his father said.

The deceased’s mother, Nagendramma said that during the conversation he just enquired them about their well-being and did not share anything about his health. “He didn’t tell us anything. We just exchanged our well-being, that’s it,” she said.

The death has enveloped the village with gloom. The family has urged the Telangana government to aid them in bringing back the mortal remains of Hari.

In a similar incident, earlier this April, a student, Kaitha Satish from Warangal, pursuing his studies in the UK, died due to heart attack. Though he was rushed to the Royal Princeton Hospital, he could not be saved.