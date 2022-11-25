Telangana MLA loses cool at school being inaugurated in his absence, abuses official

In a video clip that went viral, the MLA can be seen questioning the principal on how they could go ahead with the school inauguration programme in his absence.

news Controversy

Telangana Gadwal MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy lost his cool and verbally abused an official Venkat Reddy, who is the Regional Coordinator of Residential Schools on Tuesday, November 22. The incident happened at the inauguration of Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) for Girls in the district of Jogulamba Gadwal. While the MLA was one of the chief guests for the opening event, the inauguration happened in his absence. Angry over the same, the MLA was seen abusing the official, which was caught on camera.



In a video clip that went viral, the MLA was seen questioning the principal on how they could go ahead with the programme in his absence, while he was calling them from 10:30 am and asking about updates. The MLA said that he was told to come in half an hour, while the inauguration was already over by the time he arrived. The MLA can be seen suddenly turning back and grabbing the collar of the official, while pushing him. The MLA said he would beat him up with slippers and can be seen abusing him in Telugu.



According to the locals, the school was inaugurated by the local Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha, as she was available on time in the absence of the MLA. The rest of the classrooms were inaugurated by the MLA Krishna Mohan after he was convinced by the officials.

The MLA is being criticised for his rude behaviour towards a government official, who was on duty.

Bangaru Telangana model : MLAs are behaving like rowdy’s https://t.co/SNe8v5fJBH — Uday (@SaffronTSUS) November 22, 2022

Congratulations @KTRTRS brother, you have disciplined MLAs under your stable. Such a respect to govt servants, https://t.co/sunj3iH6V7 November 22, 2022

However, giving his clarification to local newspapers in Gadwal on Tuesday evening, the MLA said, “I have been invited to the inaugural event, but the inauguration happened in my absence, despite being on time that they mentioned to me. While I was discussing this with the principal, there was a disturbing situation behind me between officials and party workers. So I turned back and tried stopping it. I hadn't realised that he was an official, and it was not intentional.”