Telangana Minister Mallareddy’s photo with alcohol bottle sparks controversy

The Congress said that Mallareddy was eligible to hold the post of Minister of Labour and Employment.

A leaked photo of Minister Ch Malla Reddy at a drinking session in a private place with his followers in the poll-bound Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana has gone viral. Reacting to the news, the Congress party said Reddy has lost the eligibility to continue as the Minister of Labour and Employment. The Congress alleged that the Minister was influencing his party workers with alcohol.

According to reports on Sunday, the Minister, who is the election incharge of Aregudem in Choutuppal Mandal, participated in a door-to-door campaign. Before returning to Hyderabad, he halted at Choutuppal and had drinks with some men. According to the Minister the men were his relatives.

Responding to the controversy, the Minister said that he was invited for lunch by his relatives. He said that he did not drink but was merely serving alcohol. In the leaked photo, the Minister is seen holding an alcohol bottle with a glass of drink next to it.

“First of all, is this an issue? If I go to my brother-in-law's place is it an issue? Did I do it (drink) publicly? I was at my relative’s place. And someone took a photo of it,” he said.

Unlike other places, drinking in Telangana is not a taboo. It is quite common among most communities to have a drink during any family get-together. “It is Telangana culture. Is it wrong (to drink)?” he questioned.

Munugode constituency will go for polls on November 3. A bypoll in the constituency was necessitated after MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned as the legislator and quit from the Congress party. Rajagopal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is contesting as their candidate. While the Congress has fielded Palvai Sravanthi as their candidate for the election, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy will be contesting on the TRS ticket.

Congress leaders from Munugode have threatened to resign from the party if the high command did not take action against MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, brother of the BJP candidate. The leaders accused the MP of working against the interest of the Congress and aiding his brother.