Telangana Minister makes sexual remarks against woman officer at event

The Congress party has lashed out at the Minister and demanded the government to drop him from the cabinet and to further file a criminal case against him.

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made sexually offensive remarks at a woman officer during a public event on Frida, July 9. The Minister was caught on video making the remarks against Kamalapur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) during the Palle Pragathi Grama Sabha held in Uppal village, Warangal district.

At the event, surrounded by Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and several other local political leaders -- all men -- the Minister asks for the MPDO and says that she is “shaking it well, but not shaking up at work.” Following these sexually offensive remarks, all the men at the event including the officials burst out into laughter. After this, according to reports, the visibly upset MPDO confined herself to a corner throughout the event.

The outrageous video went viral catching the attention of the Opposition, who demanded the police file a case against the Minister for his sexist remarks outraging the modesty of a woman. The Congress has also demanded his removal from the Telangana cabinet.

Sravan Dasoju, national spokesperson of the Congress party, said that Errabelli Dayakar Rao should be booked under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code for his demeaning remarks against the woman officer.

Lashing out at the Minister, Sravan said, “Is he a human or a donkey? If Errabelli Dayakar Rao is making such crass remarks against a Group-I officer, how will he speak to other women without power? The anger should not be directed against Errabelli Dayakar Rao but against KCR for making uneducated, uncultured donkeys who did not participate in the Telangana movement as Ministers.”

“What action are you going to take against him Mr Chief Minister? As per section 354 A and 509, he should definitely booked for sexual harassment and removed from the cabinet immediately to show that this government works for the dignity of women.”

Meanwhile, in response to his offensive remarks, Dayakar Rao said his words have been distorted with a malafide intent. The Minister further said that he has respect for the officials and staff working for the government.