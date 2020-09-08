Telangana Min KTR launches website to regularise plots in unapproved layouts

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed to strike down the Layout Registration Scheme, claiming that it would be an onslaught on the planned development of cities.

A website was launched by the Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday, which facilitates the regularisation of open plots in the unapproved layouts. While inaugurating the website, KTR has urged people to utilise the Layout Registration Scheme (LRS) as it â€˜legitimisesâ€™ the property and thereby, civic amenities can be â€˜plannedâ€™ accordingly. An awareness poster was also released on the occasion.

According to the media reports, people can apply for the LRS scheme online through MeeSeva service centres, before October 15 and can pay the fee before January 2021. As per the Hindu report, this is going to be a one time opportunity and would not be applicable for government lands, temple lands, water bodies and those lands coming under Land Ceiling Act and others.

However, the scheme has faced strong criticism from the opposition. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram demanded the suspension of the LRS scheme, while speaking to the media in Hanamkonda. He added that apart from the land regularisation, the government needs to take steps on flood water and drain water movement.

He further added that the scheme would only put poor and middle class people at a financial burden as they have to go for the registration of their own plots at a higher price now in the times of a pandemic, when people have already exhausted their savings. Those who are not in a position to register might lose their lands and he said the scheme was not people-friendly during this hour of crisis, according to the report.

Meanwhile, according to the Times of India report, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed urging the High Court to strike down the LRS, which plans to regularise irregular layouts at a price. It was also mentioned that it would be an onslaught on the planned development of cities and towns.