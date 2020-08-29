Telangana Maoist funding case: NIA files chargesheet against 4

Out of the four named in the chargesheet, three have been arrested and one is absconding.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against four people for recruiting youth and arranging funds for the CPI (Maoist) through their frontal organisations Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF).

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency filed a chargesheet against arrested accused Maddileti aka Bandari Maddileti, state president of TVV; Menchu Sandeep aka Praveen, state general secretary of TVV; Nalamasa Krishna aka Rathnamala, state vice president of TPF; and absconding accused Yapa Narayana aka Haribhushan, secretary, Telangana State Committee, CPI (Maoist), under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The charge against them is that they engaged in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society, and raising funds through educational institutions.

The Hyderabad Police had registered a case after they raided the house of Maddiletti on October 8, 2019 in which many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices were recovered which established his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of their frontal organisations.

The spokesperson said the investigation revealed that the members of frontal organisations like TVV, TPF etc., in association with underground leaders of proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist), were engaged in furthering the activities of the said organisation in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into CPI (Maoist) for engaging in anti-national activities against democratically elected governments.

The actual case was registered in October 2019 at Nallakunta police station in Hyderabad. It was when further searches were conducted at Maddileti's residence that officials seized many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices that established his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders.

After this, the three members Maddileti, Sandeep and Praveen were arrested whereas the fourth member Haribhushan is still absconding.

A chargesheet was filed on Friday under sections 120-B IPC, sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UAPA, against the four members and special teams have been formed to nab the fourth member.



(With IANS inputs)

