Telangana: Many places record temperature of more than 41 degrees Celsius

Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature on April 19 at 42.3 degrees Celsius while Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad recorded the lowest at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Telangana are soaring, with several places recording more than 40 and 41 degrees celsius in the past 24 hours, as per the official information released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As on April 20, Adilabad recorded the maximum temperature of 42.3 degree Celsius and Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, there has been rainfall at several isolated pockets in districts like Asifabad, Komaram Bheem, Tandoor, Mancherial, and Armoor among others, where up to one and two centimetres of rainfall has been recorded.

IMD has also issued a weather warning for Telangana for the next five days starting from April 20. The state has been issued a yellow alert, with likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning. “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Janagaon, and Siddipet of Telangana,” the IMD warning said. The rest of the days, lightning and thunderstorms may be limited to isolated places in the state.

The weather in Hyderabad city and neighbouring areas for the next 48 hours, including April 20 and 21, is likely to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees celsius. The IMD said, “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder clouds towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees celsius and 26 degrees celsius respectively. Surface winds are likely to be south-easterly with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph.”