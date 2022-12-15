Telangana: Man stuck between rocks for 42 hrs rescued

The officials worked tirelessly, performing seven controlled blasts to create a gap between the rocks in order to rescue the man.

Shada Raju was successfully rescued after spending more than 42 hours trapped beneath rocks in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Thursday, December 15. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The officials reportedly conducted rescue operations for more than 30 hours to save the man.

Teams from the forest, police, fire, revenue, and health departments worked tirelessly to free the man trapped between two massive boulders in the Yellareddy forest area.

A police officer at the rescue site told the media that Raju had slipped unintentionally and had been trapped between the rocks since Tuesday, and did not even suffer a fracture.

According to media reports, Raju went for a walk in the forest on Tuesday night, December 13, from Reddypet via Ganpur Tanda in the Singarayapalli forest area. His phone had fallen deep between the rocks. While removing the cell phone, he was trapped inside a 15 foot cave.

Raju's family members stated they began to search for him when he failed to arrive home on Tuesday and his phone was off. They eventually discovered he was stuck between rocks and initially tried to rescue him with the help of locals. They approached the police and waited anxiously for his rescue after their efforts proved futile.

According to a rescue worker, the operation went on all night. Raju could be seen in part from outside and could be heard crying for help. The officials overseeing the rescue operation advised Raju to remain calm.

Rescue workers carried out seven controlled blasts to create a gap between the rocks.The authorities deployed four JCBs to remove the boulders. They sent ORS and water to Raju through a small gap and finally pulled him out after a long rescue operation. He was shifted to hospital and is said to be stable.