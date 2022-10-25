Telangana man dies by suicide, kin allege harassment by loan app agents

According to the police, the deceased man, Dasari Sekhar, had taken a loan of Rs 4,000 in two tranches from a loan app in September.

A man in Telanganaâ€™s Wanaparthy died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by loan recovery agents, police said on Monday, October 24. According to the police, the deceased man, Dasari Sekhar, took Rs 4,000 credit in two tranches from a loan app installed on his phone last month. However, the loan app recovery agents started sending messages to Sekharâ€™s relatives saying he defaulted on the loan. They later sent a nude picture to his mobile threatening that it will be shared with all his friends and relatives, police said.

Police said they received a complaint from Sekharâ€™s wife stating that he ended his life on Sunday night unable to bear the mental pressure. The case is under investigation. Sekharâ€™s death is the latest in a series of similar incidents. There has been a rise in loan apps luring people with quick and easy loans since the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans usually involve high interest rates and processing fees, and recovery agents later resort to different forms of harassment, including calling people on the contact list of the borrowers. There have been multiple instances where recovery agents have threatened to morph the victimsâ€™ images onto nude photographs and share them with their family members and others on their contact list.

Earlier in July, a man in Hyderabad died by suicide allegedly after being harassed by loan app agents. During their investigation, police found that the fireman, who was working at a fire station in Hyderabad, had taken loans from the instant loan apps and was unable to repay them due to some financial problems. In September, a couple from Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Rajahmundry also died by suicide allegedly due to harassment from loan app recovery agents. The couple, Durga Rao and Ramya Lakshmi, had reportedly borrowed around Rs 30,000 from loan apps. They allegedly received threats of circulating morphed videos and photos made to look like nude visuals of Ramya.

With PTI inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.