Telangana man dies by suicide alleging harassment by TRS councillor

The family of Ramesh, an autorickshaw driver from a Scheduled Tribe community, alleged that the councillor had denied allotment of a flat under the government housing scheme.

news Crime

An autorickshaw driver from a Scheduled Tribe community in Telangana’s Siddipet died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by a TRS councillor who demanded a bribe to allot him a house under the government’s 2BHK housing scheme. Shilasagaram Ramesh filmed a video before taking his life, in which he blamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) councillor Praveen for his death. Ramesh’s family members have alleged that despite his wife Lalitha’s name featuring in the list of eligible beneficiaries of the 2BHK scheme multiple times, the councillor had prevented the allotment of a house to them, despite taking bribes from them. Siddipet III Town police have booked Praveen for abetment of suicide, based on the family’s complaint. Inspector Bhanu Prakash said the police are yet to ascertain if Ramesh and his wife were indeed found to be eligible for the scheme.

In the video that Ramesh recorded of himself, he addressed the councillor Praveen and said, “I am dying because of you. I won’t let you play with my life. You live long and do favours for the (municipal) chairman. Goodbye.” Speaking to the media, his wife Lalitha said, “Our name featured in the beneficiaries’ list three times, but we were not given a house. Ramesh had gone to the district Collector’s office to ask why it wasn’t allotted this time too. The councillor Praveen had earlier taken money saying he would get us the flat. We’ve been making rounds for three years, but it wasn’t allotted each time. We had nothing but we still [arranged money and] gave.”

Ramesh’s death has triggered protests by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress against the ruling TRS. Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said that Ramesh was a farmer-turned-auto driver from the Yerukula comunity who had been living in Siddipet for 15 years, he did not own any land or house and had all the required documents to be eligible for the 2BHK scheme, and yet was forced to pay a bribe. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded that the government must provide compensation to Ramesh’s family and a job to a family member.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.