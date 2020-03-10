Telangana man allegedly kills former policeman, takes selfie with body

The photo shows retired Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police Shivraj lying in a pool of blood, as the accused, identified as Vivek, stands in the foreground.

A man accused of murder in Telangana found himself in a soup after he decided to take a selfie with the body of the person he had allegedly killed. The photo is being widely shared on social media in the state.

The deceased was identified as retired Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police, 62-year-old Shivraj.

The retired policeman hailed from Gangannapet in Utnoor and was murdered earlier this month on March 6. The police had suspected that the crime was the result of a family dispute. In the three suspects who were held, Vivek was one of them. The accused is also Shivraj's nephew.

According to reports, Vivek was an engineering dropout and Shivraj had disputes with the accused's father, Jayaraj, over ancestral property.

Vivek and Shivraj had met at a prayer hall in their village on March 6 along with a few others, when an argument broke out about the issue, police said. As things escalated, investigation authorities suspect that Vivek attacked the former policeman with a stick, following which the latter collapsed and died on the spot, media reports added.

The body was shifted to a hospital in Utnoor, while the accused surrendered before the police. They were presented in front of a local magistrate and sent to judicial remand.

However, it was only a day later that the photo began circulating on social media. The police are yet to ascertain exactly when it was taken.

The selfie's authenticity will be probed, following which it may be taken as a piece of evidence by the police, according to reports.

